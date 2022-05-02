Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 227,357 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 325,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $815.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

