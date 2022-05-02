Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $7.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce $7.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.00. Anthem reported earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.64.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $501.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.90. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.