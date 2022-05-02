Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $207.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.14 and its 200 day moving average is $230.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.