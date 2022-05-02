Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 231,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 274.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 159,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

