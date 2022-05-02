Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.08. Camping World reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Camping World stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camping World by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 347.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 62.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

