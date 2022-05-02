Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 196,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

