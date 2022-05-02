Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clarivate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,440. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

