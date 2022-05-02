Zacks: Brokerages Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of FFIE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

