Zacks: Brokerages Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

NASDAQ:FFIE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,276. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth $28,079,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 351,952 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 809,952 shares in the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at $18,880,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

