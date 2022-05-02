Zacks: Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.79 EPS

Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.