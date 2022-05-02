Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after acquiring an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,801,000 after acquiring an additional 310,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

