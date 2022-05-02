Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals' earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.01% and a negative return on equity of 97.46%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,764,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

