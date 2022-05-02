Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to post $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

