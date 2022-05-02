Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

REYN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,382. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

