Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. SAP reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $151.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

