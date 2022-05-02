Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter worth $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRZN opened at $2.57 on Monday. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

