Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Upstart reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.07.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. 7,504,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,154. Upstart has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,864. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

