Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.