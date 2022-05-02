Zacks: Brokerages Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VTEX.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTEX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

NYSE VTEX opened at $5.29 on Monday. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in VTEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.