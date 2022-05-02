Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.37. Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 47,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $38.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

