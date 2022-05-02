Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.37. Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 47,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $38.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.