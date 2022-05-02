Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $14.42. 137,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $696.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $5,022,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 287,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 137,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,897 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

