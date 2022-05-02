Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year. The stock’s bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to the robust surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. This marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings and sales beat. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, leading to strong sales and improved merchandise margin. The bottom line gained from the gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. Its store expansion initiatives and solid online show bode well. However, it has been witnessing higher freight costs and supply-chain issues. As a result, management issued a dismal fiscal 2022 view. Inflation and surging oil prices also remain concerning.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.68.

NYSE DKS opened at $96.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

