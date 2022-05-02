Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Hold

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NiSource expects to invest $40 billion in the long-term infrastructure modernization program. The planned spending will further enhance the reliability of natural gas and electric operations, and aid the company to provide reliable services to customers. NiSource continues to increase clean power assets. Nearly 75% of its investment is recovered within 18 months through rate hikes, which provides the company with funds to carry on infrastructure upgrades. NiSource also gains from efficient cost management over the long term. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the utility is exposed to variable demand for gas associated with volatility in weather patterns. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages, thus, impacting its revenues and margins.”

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NYSE NI remained flat at $$29.12 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 86,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.