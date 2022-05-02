Zacks Investment Research Lowers BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Sell

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “
BBAI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
