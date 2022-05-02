Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) to “Buy”

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. 417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,123. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $96,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

