Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to “Hold”

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education’s stock declined recently, thanks to tepid results for first-quarter 2022. Both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was caused by lower contributions from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Student enrollment declined 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The adjusted operating margin contracted 1,060 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA also declined 45.6% from the year-ago period’s levels. Nevertheless, the company continues to focus on investing in opportunities within its diversified portfolio for 2022. Its competency-based learning model and direct assessment capabilities bode well. Also, its commitment to driving shareholders’ value is commendable.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $13,110,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

