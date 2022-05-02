Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zeta Global stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.46.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zeta Global (Get Rating)
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
