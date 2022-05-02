Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.37. Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

