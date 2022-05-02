Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.37. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,054,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

