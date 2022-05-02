Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

