Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,510,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.20. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

