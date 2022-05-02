Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZSAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $1.66. 23,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,990. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

