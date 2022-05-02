Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Up 35.8% in April

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

