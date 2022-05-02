Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $69.87 billion 0.97 $5.20 billion N/A N/A loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.25 $113.52 million $0.88 3.47

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 loanDepot 1 5 4 0 2.30

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $8.34, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. loanDepot pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A loanDepot 3.05% 33.38% 4.34%

Risk and Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

loanDepot beats Zurich Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

