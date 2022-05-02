Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,933 shares of company stock worth $271,015.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zymergen by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,214 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth about $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zymergen by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zymergen by 6,577.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 750,835 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZY opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $173.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Zymergen has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $50.46.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

