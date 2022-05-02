Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,933 shares of company stock worth $271,015.
Shares of ZY opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $173.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Zymergen has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $50.46.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
