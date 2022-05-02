Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) versus U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) Head to Head Contrast

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% U.S. Stem Cell -1,644.78% N/A -1,353.11%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and U.S. Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 301.79%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and U.S. Stem Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 10.35 -$361.79 million ($9.53) -0.18 U.S. Stem Cell $200,000.00 21.44 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymergen.

Summary

U.S. Stem Cell beats Zymergen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

