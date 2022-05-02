Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05.

ZYNE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

ZYNE opened at $1.41 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 124,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

