Zynga (ZNGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.27 on Monday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.70 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 201,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 735,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 198,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

