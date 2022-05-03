$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.17. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.02.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

