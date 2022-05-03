-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 282.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of PRPL opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.63. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 456.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

