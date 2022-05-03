-$0.35 EPS Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). Chimerix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chimerix by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $61,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRX stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

