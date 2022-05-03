-$0.39 EPS Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Fisker reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.