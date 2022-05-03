$0.46 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,702 shares of company stock worth $7,395,992. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

