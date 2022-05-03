$0.62 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 26.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

FMAO stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

