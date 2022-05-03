-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.94). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,958. Prothena has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

