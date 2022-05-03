-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,351. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

