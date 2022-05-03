$1.33 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.51. Ashland Global reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

ASH stock opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 97,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 91.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

