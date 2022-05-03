$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $45.41 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

