$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $379.57 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $367.15 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

