1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.10.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $690.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 57.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
